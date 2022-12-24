Governor: Russian forces injure 1 civilian in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 28
November 29, 2022 8:36 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that one person was wounded in Torske. It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.
