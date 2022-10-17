Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: Russian forces hit critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast

October 13, 2022 10:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russian missile strikes damaged vital public infrastructure in the oblast on Oct. 13, possibly causing power outages.

Syniehubov said that Russian forces also hit the city of Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district. No casualties were reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported that Russia launched at least two missiles on the city on the evening of Oct. 13.

Russia has been targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine en masse since launching one of the largest-ever strikes on the country on Oct. 10. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok