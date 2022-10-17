Governor: Russian forces hit critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast
October 13, 2022 10:59 pm
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russian missile strikes damaged vital public infrastructure in the oblast on Oct. 13, possibly causing power outages.
Syniehubov said that Russian forces also hit the city of Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district. No casualties were reported.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported that Russia launched at least two missiles on the city on the evening of Oct. 13.
Russia has been targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine en masse since launching one of the largest-ever strikes on the country on Oct. 10.
