Governor: Russian forces fire over 60 rounds at Sumy Oblast on Sept. 3
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 1:17 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops shelled the communities of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia 17 and almost 50 times, respectively, with mortars and self-propelled artillery. No casualties were reported, while information on the damages is still being clarified.
