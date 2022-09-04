Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022 1:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops shelled the communities of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia 17 and almost 50 times, respectively, with mortars and self-propelled artillery. No casualties were reported, while information on the damages is still being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
