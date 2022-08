This item is part of our running news digest

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that, on Aug. 13, Russian forces shelled the communities of Shalyhyne, Khotin, Esman, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, Buryn, and Velyka Pysarivka. While there were no casualties, livestock was injured and buildings were damaged.