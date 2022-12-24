Governor: Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 79 times on Dec. 16

Russia struck five communities 79 times in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 16, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Facebook post.

Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces used heavy artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to hit the communities of Bilopolska, Esmanska, Mykolaivska, Seredino-Budska, and Khotynska, all situated in the northern part of the oblast.

Located near the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, Sumy Oblast border areas are under daily Russian shelling.