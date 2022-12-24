Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 79 times on Dec. 16

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 5:16 am
Russia struck five communities 79 times in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 16, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Facebook post.

Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces used heavy artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to hit the communities of Bilopolska, Esmanska, Mykolaivska, Seredino-Budska, and Khotynska, all situated in the northern part of the oblast.

Located near the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, Sumy Oblast border areas are under daily Russian shelling.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

