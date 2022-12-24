Governor: Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 79 times on Dec. 16
December 17, 2022 5:16 am
Russia struck five communities 79 times in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 16, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Facebook post.
Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces used heavy artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to hit the communities of Bilopolska, Esmanska, Mykolaivska, Seredino-Budska, and Khotynska, all situated in the northern part of the oblast.
Located near the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, Sumy Oblast border areas are under daily Russian shelling.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.