Governor: Russia shells Nikopol overnight on Sept. 6, dozens of residential buildings damaged
September 6, 2022 8:37 am
Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reported that overnight on Sept. 6, Russian forces shelled Nikopol three times with Grad multiple rocket launchers, after which two people were hospitalized. Twenty high-rise buildings and 11 homes were damaged and one home was completely destroyed as a result of the shelling and more than 2,000 residents in the city are without electricity, Reznichenko said.
