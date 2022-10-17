Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled the communities of Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Khotin, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Myropillia. As a result of Russian shelling, four civilians were injured, and two dozen houses, two businesses, seven cars, a school, power lines, a kindergarten, and a cultural center were damaged, Zhyvytskyi reported. Fragments of Russian shells killed some chickens, he added.