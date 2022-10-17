Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: Russia fires 10 missiles at Mykolaiv

October 10, 2022 7:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia fired 10 S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 10, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on his Telegram channel. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Kim wrote. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok