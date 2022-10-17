Governor: Russia fires 10 missiles at Mykolaiv
October 10, 2022 7:54 am
Russia fired 10 S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 10, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on his Telegram channel. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Kim wrote.
