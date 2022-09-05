Governor: Russia attacks Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on Sept. 5
September 5, 2022 8:49 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian shelling damaged up to 10 residential houses, a high-rise building, as well as nine buildings, including a school, a store, and a cafe. No casualties were reported.
