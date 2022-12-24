Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 71 times over past day, kills 1, wounds 6

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 12:35 pm
Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 71 times on Dec. 20, using artillery, mortars, tanks, and missiles, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. One person was killed, and six were wounded in the attacks.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11. 

A day prior, two people were killed, and three were injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson Oblast, Yanushevych reported. The residential areas in the liberated Kherson came under fire, and a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, an administrative building, as well as private and apartment buildings were targeted.

