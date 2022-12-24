Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 71 times over past day, kills 1, wounds 6

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 71 times on Dec. 20, using artillery, mortars, tanks, and missiles, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. One person was killed, and six were wounded in the attacks.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

A day prior, two people were killed, and three were injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson Oblast, Yanushevych reported. The residential areas in the liberated Kherson came under fire, and a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, an administrative building, as well as private and apartment buildings were targeted.