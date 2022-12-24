Governor: Russia attacks border settlements in Sumy Oblast 76 times on Dec. 2.
December 3, 2022 12:07 am
The Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska, Krasnopilska, and Bilopilska communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, came under fire on Dec. 2, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram.
No casualties were reported.
