Governor: Russia again hits military facility in Lviv Oblast

According to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, Russia struck a military facility in the oblast's Zolochivskyi District for the second time on Oct. 13. He didn't specify what the facility was or when it was hit for the first time.

Ukraine's air defense shot down two out of three missiles that had been launched, according to Kozytskyi. Some military property was damaged, the governor said, but there were no casualties.