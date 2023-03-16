Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: 5,000 people, including 37 children, remain in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 9:01 pm
Share

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that around 5,000 people, among them 37 children, still remain in Bakhmut. According to him, most of the remaining residents refuse to leave their homes.

Despite ongoing heavy battles in Bakhmut, law enforcement officers are still carrying out the evacuation.

On March 1, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that given the intensity of the hostilities in Bakhmut, all children must be evacuated despite the decisions their parents or guardians may make.

Even though Bakhmut has been a Russian critical target since May 2022, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the area.

Serhii Cherevaty, spokesperson of the Eastern Operational Command, said on March 1 that Ukrainian forces have not made the decision to withdraw from the city.

Additionally, on Feb. 28, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that additional troops would be sent to Bakhmut. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK