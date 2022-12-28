Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Governor: Landmines injure civilian, child in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 1:55 pm
Share

A 47-year-old man and his seven-year-old son were injured in an explosion caused by landlines left behind by Russian troops in Buhaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 28. 

Both have been hospitalized, Syniehubov said. 

He urged civilians to be careful of unexploded ordnances, especially in territories liberated from Russian occupation. 

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale war, equal to twice the area of Austria. 

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Russia’s “mine terror” will have to be resisted for many years. 

“Terrorists deliberately try to leave behind as many death traps as possible,” Zelensky said on Dec. 8. “Buried landmines, tripwire mines, mined buildings, cars, and infrastructure. This is more than 170,000 square kilometers of dangerous territory.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK