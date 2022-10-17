Governor: Explosion heard in occupied Svatove.
September 18, 2022 2:55 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the explosion in the Russian-occupied town north of Sievierodonetsk occurred in a hotel inside an old bus station where Russian troops were stationed.
