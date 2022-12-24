Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: At least 232 Zaporizhzhia Oblast residents are in Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 5:20 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that 573 of the region's citizens have been in Russia's captivity in the last nine months, and 232 are still hostages. Starukh added that international organizations are often "helpless" when it comes to human rights violations. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
