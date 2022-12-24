Governor: At least 232 Zaporizhzhia Oblast residents are in Russian captivity
December 12, 2022 5:20 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that 573 of the region's citizens have been in Russia's captivity in the last nine months, and 232 are still hostages. Starukh added that international organizations are often "helpless" when it comes to human rights violations.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.