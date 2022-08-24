Governor: 4 Russian missiles strike Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 11:53 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmitriy Lunin reported early on Aug. 24 that four strikes hit the city of Myrhorod but did not disclose which infrastructure was targeted. There is no information on casualties yet.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us