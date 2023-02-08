Governor: 4 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.
February 8, 2023 5:11 pm
Russian shelling injured four civilians, including a child, in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 8, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
The attack was carried out on the morning of Feb. 8 on two settlements close to the Russian border.
Two people were injured in the village of Varvarivka.
In Vochansk, a power company worker and a child were injured, according to the report.
All injured people have been hospitalized.
