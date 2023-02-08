Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Governor: 4 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 5:11 pm
Russian shelling injured four civilians, including a child, in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 8, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The attack was carried out on the morning of Feb. 8 on two settlements close to the Russian border.

Two people were injured in the village of Varvarivka. 

In Vochansk, a power company worker and a child were injured, according to the report.

All injured people have been hospitalized. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

