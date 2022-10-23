Governor: 3 killed in Russia's overnight shelling of Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Oblast
October 23, 2022 2:02 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian troops shelled the village of Kurdiumivka with artillery, destroying two residential houses and killing three people overnight on Oct. 23.
A day before, on Oct. 22, according to Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast – one in Klishchiivka and one in Torske; nine people were injured.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.