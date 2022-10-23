Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: 3 killed in Russia's overnight shelling of Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Oblast

October 23, 2022 2:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Village Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast after Russia's shelling on Oct. 23. (Pavlo Kyrylenko / Telegram)

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian troops shelled the village of Kurdiumivka with artillery, destroying two residential houses and killing three people overnight on Oct. 23.

A day before, on Oct. 22, according to Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast – one  in Klishchiivka and one in Torske; nine people were injured.

