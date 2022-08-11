Governor: 2 civilians killed, 7 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces shelled Nikopolsky district of the region using Grad missile launchers overnight on Aug. 11. Two people were killed in the attack and seven more injured, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 40 high-rises, three schools, a number of vehicles and local shops have been damaged in the city of Nikopol, Reznichenko said.