August 11, 2022 8:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces shelled Nikopolsky district of the region using Grad missile launchers overnight on Aug. 11. Two people were killed in the attack and seven more injured, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 40 high-rises, three schools, a number of vehicles and local shops have been damaged in the city of Nikopol, Reznichenko said. 

