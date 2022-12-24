Government merges regional development, infrastructure ministries.
December 2, 2022 11:33 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers on Dec. 2 approved merging the Infrastructure Ministry with the Ministry for the Development of Communities and Territories.
Oleksandr Kubrakov, the deputy prime minister for Ukraine's reconstruction, will be in charge of the new body.
Kubrakov has served as infrastructure minister since May 2021.
