Saturday, December 24, 2022

Germany to supply Ukraine with 18 howitzers, other military equipment

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 5:30 pm
The German government has announced it is preparing the delivery of 18 RCH-155 self-propelled howitzers, 80 pickup trucks, 90 anti-drone sensors and jammers, two hangar tents, and seven load-handling trucks to Ukraine. The authorities didn’t specify the date of the weapons and equipment’s arrival due to security reasons.

The self-propelled artillery system RCH-155 is produced by the German concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW). It has an “unmanned,” fully automated turret, thanks to which the crew of a howitzer consists of only two people, according to Defense Express.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sent a request to his German colleague about these self-propelled guns in July, with Germany allowing the supply on Sept. 18, Die Welt reported. The howitzers, however, had yet to be manufactured,

The KMW then said the weapons would be ready for delivery in 2.5 years, but it didn’t want to begin production until there was a clear signal from the government that the howitzers could be shipped to Ukraine.

This week, Germany delivered to Ukraine another 20 Dingo mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles and two Oshkosh tank transporter tractors.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

