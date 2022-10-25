Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGermany to allocate 20 million euros to Ukraine for reserve equipment

October 25, 2022 5:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The 20 million euros ($19.9 million) provided by Germany will help Ukraine respond to Russia’s mass attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure, Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Chernyshov said on Oct. 25. The funds will be used to purchase equipment such as mobile generators, automatic water pumping stations, and mobile thermal power plants. Chernyshov said the deal will be finalized in the near future.

