Germany blocks Polish offer to place Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Dec. 6 that he was disappointed by the decision, made after speaking with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht, as “the deployment of Patriots in western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians.” He added that Poland would start working on stationing the German-provided air defense systems in Poland and integrating them into its command system.

After a missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow on Nov. 15, Lambrecht announced that Germany would deliver Patriot missile systems to Poland.

Blaszczak asked Germany to send the launchers to western Ukraine instead. The German government responded that such a decision would have to be approved by NATO.

Der Spiegel reported on Dec. 2 that Germany would supply Ukraine with seven additional Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to “take pressure off” the debate on Patriots.