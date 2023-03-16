Scholz on 1-year war anniversary: Putin must end the war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 9. (Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and called on Russia to end the war in a video marking the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin bet on division but got the opposite result. Ukraine is united like never before, as is the European Union," Scholz said.

Scholz reiterated Germany's pledge to assist Ukraine in achieving victory, which involves the provision of tanks to be used on the battlefield. According to Scholz, withholding weapons from Ukraine would only serve to lengthen the duration of the war.

"The sooner Putin admits that his imperialist goal will not be achieved, the more chances there are for the war to end. Everything is in Putin's hands. He can stop this war," Scholz added.

