German Ambassador: Risks of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine are low

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen told the European Pravda media outlet that she doesn't brush off the possibility of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “has the weapon.” Feldhusen added that the risks of Russia using its nuclear weapons to attack Kyiv are currently “limited, but if it happens, the impact will be very high.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said earlier on Sep. 26 that Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons “could be a reality,” adding that Putin “wants to scare the whole world” with nuclear blackmail.