General Staff: Up to 150 Russian troops killed in Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

Up to 150 Russian soldiers were killed, and about 50 were wounded by a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military airfield in the Kakhovka district of Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its evening update.

The General Staff also said that up to 20 units of Russian military equipment of various types were destroyed as a result of the strike.

On Dec. 17, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia was redeploying units and withdrawing some of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast. Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka are located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, just under 100 kilometers east of Kherson.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is located in Nova Kakhovka and was likely partly blown up by Russian forces amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive to liberate Kherson.