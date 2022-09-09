Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 6:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 9 that Russian forces also launched over 12 missiles and more than 12 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory in the past 24 hours.

