Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 10 Russian attacks

This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 12:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 24 that Ukrainian forces also hit nearly 50 Russian military positions and equipment.Over the past day, Russian troops launched five missiles, 14 air strikes, and over 60 rounds of shelling at military and civilian targets.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok