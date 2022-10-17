General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 10 Russian attacks
September 24, 2022 12:56 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 24 that Ukrainian forces also hit nearly 50 Russian military positions and equipment.Over the past day, Russian troops launched five missiles, 14 air strikes, and over 60 rounds of shelling at military and civilian targets.
