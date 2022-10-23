General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements
This item is part of our running news digest
October 23, 2022 7:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Klishchiivka. Russia launched 25 airstrikes against Ukraine and carried out 30 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems on Oct. 23.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.