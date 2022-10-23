This item is part of our running news digest

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Klishchiivka. Russia launched 25 airstrikes against Ukraine and carried out 30 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems on Oct. 23.