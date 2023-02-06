General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit 13 Russian military positions

Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck 11 temporary bases and two anti-aircraft positions of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its Feb. 6 update.

According to the report, Russian forces conducted five missile and 12 air strikes on Ukraine.

Russia also carried out 36 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), particularly on civilian sites in Kherson Oblast’s Hola Prystan and the city of Kherson. The attacks damaged residential buildings, and there were casualties among civilians, the General Staff said.

Russian military shelled multiple settlements in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, according to the General Staff.