General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian advances near 5 settlements in east

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine’s military hit two command centers, 11 Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, and “one other strategic site” of the Russian military over the same period, the General Staff said.