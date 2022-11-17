Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 17, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels attacks near 7 settlements over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 8:49 am
Share

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine’s military repelled attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Nevelske, Marinka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. 

Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s military hit two control points, six Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, three ammunition depots, and “three other important sites” of the Russian military, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK