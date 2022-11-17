General Staff: Ukraine repels attacks near 7 settlements over past 24 hours
November 17, 2022 8:49 am
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine’s military repelled attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Nevelske, Marinka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.
Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s military hit two control points, six Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, three ammunition depots, and “three other important sites” of the Russian military, the General Staff said.
