General Staff: Ukraine repels 71 Russian attacks over past day

The Ukrainian military reported repelling 71 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces wrote in its morning update.

Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast, located not far from Luhansk Oblast, and Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast, where, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

The General Staff also reported that Russia launched 14 missile strikes, 19 air strikes, and 57 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the past day, inflicting casualties among the civilian population.

On Feb. 25, Russian forces launched attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure using missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems, and tanks, injuring one, Kyrylenko Donetsk Oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia has launched its latest offensive in Ukraine's east, mainly in Donetsk Oblast, in an attempt to lay claim to the entire oblast, partly occupied by Russia in 2014 and further in 2022. Russian-backed proxy militias and private mercenary groups, such as the notorious Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, have been aiding Russian regular forces in the area and have incurred major losses.

The General Staff said the threat of Russian launching missile strikes "remains high throughout Ukraine."

