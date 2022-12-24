General Staff: Ukraine downs 1 Russian Su-25 and 1 Su-24 aircrafts over past day
November 29, 2022 7:05 am
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine’s military also struck three Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel.
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.
