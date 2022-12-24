Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russian troops trying to advance in 3 directions in Donbas.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 8:57 pm
Share

Russian forces are trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said

Russia is on the defensive in four other directions — Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, and Kherson in the south, according to the General Staff. 

Russian troops also attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities with multiple rocket launchers 10 times, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK