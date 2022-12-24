General Staff: Russian troops trying to advance in 3 directions in Donbas.
November 28, 2022 8:57 pm
Russian forces are trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said.
Russia is on the defensive in four other directions — Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, and Kherson in the south, according to the General Staff.
Russian troops also attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities with multiple rocket launchers 10 times, the General Staff added.
