General Staff: Russian troops relocate some units from Kherson to Luhansk Oblast.

The troops moved to the town of Novoaidar in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 18.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia’s withdrawal from the city marked a humiliating defeat, as Kherson was its biggest gain since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Following their retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces prioritize replenishment, regrouping, and developing defensive lines in most areas of the front line in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 18.

The ministry added that Russia would likely try to redeploy some of its personnel that left Kherson “to reinforce and expand its offensive operations” near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.