externalGeneral Staff: Russian offensives in Donbas unsuccessful.

May 13, 2022 9:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Specifically, the Russian army has unsuccessfully tried to launch offensives towards the villages of Oleksandrivka and Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, as well as towards Zolote and Komyshuvakha in Luhansk Oblast on May 13, Ukraine's General Staff said. Russian troops also withdrew further away from Kharkiv and are trying to prevent their units from encirclement near Izyum, according to the General Staff. Russia keeps firing artillery at civilian targets in Sumy Oblast and launched an airstrike at the village of Tovstodubove.

