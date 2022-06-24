General Staff: Russian forces resume offensive towards Slovyansk.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 27, 2022 1:08 pm
Ukraine's General Staff also said that Russian troops are trying to seize the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
Ukraine's General Staff also said that Russian troops are trying to seize the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.