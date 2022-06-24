Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces resume offensive towards Slovyansk.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 27, 2022 1:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's General Staff also said that Russian troops are trying to seize the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok