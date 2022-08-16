Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 16 that Russian aircraft targeted Verkhnii Saltiv, Husarivka, and Sosnivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Yakovlivka and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s military reported that Russian offensives near Soledar, Zaitseve, and Maiorsk were repelled. Meanwhile, the fight is ongoing near Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces suffered heavy losses during the offensive near Novohryhorivka.