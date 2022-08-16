Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 16, 2022 7:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 16 that Russian aircraft targeted Verkhnii Saltiv, Husarivka, and Sosnivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Yakovlivka and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s military reported that Russian offensives near Soledar, Zaitseve, and Maiorsk were repelled. Meanwhile, the fight is ongoing near Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces suffered heavy losses during the offensive near Novohryhorivka.

