General Staff: Russia to withdraw heavy artillery from Kherson

Russian forces plan to remove its artillery from the Dnipro River's right bank in Kherson Oblast, which includes the city of Kherson, the General Staff reported on Oct. 30. The units that were stationed there could be transferred to other front-line areas, it wrote.

The Russian military is also trying to create "unlivable conditions" for the residents of the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. The city of Nova Kakhovka, for example, has been cut off from the internet and mobile connection, while local entrepreneurs were told to close their grocery stores by November.

On Oct. 18, Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo announced an "organized displacement of the civilian population" from municipalities around Kherson to the territories "on the Dnipro River's left bank." He said that all Russian top proxies, including himself, would move too.

However, according to Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's intelligence chief, Russian troops are creating the illusion that they are leaving Kherson; instead, they are bringing new military units there to prepare for defense.

Budanov called the evacuation of top Moscow-installed proxies and displacement of civilians, announced on Oct. 18, "an information operation and manipulation in many aspects," adding that it can't be said for sure that "they are fleeing from Kherson right now."