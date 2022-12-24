Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
General Staff: Russia prepares new mobilization campaign

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 8:16 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 30 that Russia planned to release cadets from military academies early to replenish its losses in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. According to the General Staff, Russia plans to launch a new mobilization campaign in January-February 2023.

The General Staff reported that Russian forces are also redeploying personnel and equipment to replenish their losses and strengthen defensive lines while continuing their offensive in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

