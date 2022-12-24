Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia postpones civilian surgeries in occupied Donetsk due to rising number of wounded troops

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 7:57 pm
Due to heavy Russian losses, hospitals in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are over capacity, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4. As a result, scheduled civilian operations are being postponed indefinitely. Around 300 wounded Russian troops have been transferred to occupied Novopskov in Luhansk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

