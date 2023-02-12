General Staff: Russia launches two missile attacks, hits Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers.
February 12, 2023 8:16 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 12 that the Russian military had launched two missile attacks and hit Ukraine 23 times with multiple rocket launchers.
The Russian army also conducted offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, Kupiansk, and Lyman, the General Staff said.
Russian troops shelled 17 settlements with mortars and artillery near Kupiansk and Lyman and 13 settlements near Bakhmut, according to the General Staff.
According to the report, the Russian army keeps increasing its manpower in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions in Donetsk Oblast and is “actively using aviation" to fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops.
