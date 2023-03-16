Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 28 air strikes, 6 missile attacks on Feb. 20

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 21, 2023 7:47 am
Share

In its regular morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched 28 air strikes and six missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts on Feb. 20. 

Russian forces also launched 86 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the course of the day. The attacks damaged or destroyed residential buildings, schools, and shops and killed and injured civilians. 

Russian troops attacked the village of Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 20, killing one person and injuring two, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts. Russia has recently begun a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. 

Ukraine's Air Force conducted 16 strikes on Russian positions, striking an anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian forces also shot down three Lancet drones, the General Staff said.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK