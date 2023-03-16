Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia attacks village in Donetsk Oblast, killing one

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 7:26 pm
The consequences of the Feb. 20 Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

Russian troops struck the village of Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 20, killing one person and injuring two, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia also hit Toretsk and Avdiivka with artillery and a missile and used multiple launch rocket systems to target the village of Novyi Komar, the governor reported. 

The attacks destroyed and damaged a school, an "invincibility center" (such centers offer residents an opportunity to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet during power outages), shops, a cafe, industrial enterprises, and cars, Kyrylenko added.

Earlier, Donetsk Oblast Governor said that Russian forces had attacked 12 settlements and one community in the region over Feb. 19, killing three civilians and wounding one more. 

With the Russians intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylenko urged the remaining residents to evacuate.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

