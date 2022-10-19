General Staff: Russia launches 10 airstrikes against Ukraine over past 24 hours
October 18, 2022 8:00 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 18 that Russia has also launched nine missile strikes and 10 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems against Ukraine. Ukraine’s military also repelled Russian attacks near Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Novokalynove and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.
