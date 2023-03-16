Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 2 air strikes over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 8:21 pm
Ukraine's General Staff said in its evening update that Russia has launched one missile and two airstrikes in the past 24 hours and conducted 20 attacks using multiple rocket launchers. 

According to the General Staff, Russia continues targeting civilian homes and critical infrastructure. The report added that the threat of Russian missile strikes "remains high throughout Ukraine."

The Ukrainian military also said that Russia is continuing to focus its primary efforts on launching offensive operations towards Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine conducted three airstrikes on areas where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed. The General Staff said that Ukrainian troops carried three attacks on complexes where Russian weapons were stored.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
