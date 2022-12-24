General Staff: Russia has lost 99,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 21, 2022 9:26 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 21 that Russia had also lost 3,002 tanks, 5,979 armored fighting vehicles, 4,608 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,972 artillery systems, 412 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 282 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 1,688 drones, and 16 boats.
