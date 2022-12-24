General Staff: Russia has lost 97,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 17, 2022 10:47 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 17 that Russia had also lost 2,985 tanks, 5,958 armored fighting vehicles, 4,577 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,947 artillery systems, 410 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,648 drones, and 16 boats.
